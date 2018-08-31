Everyone at KREM is wishing Briana Bermensolo the best on her new journey across the country!

Briana Bermensolo's daughter, Kali May

Briana announced she is leaving her position as KREM 2 meteorologist to be a full-time mom to her baby daughter, Kali May, born July 3. Briana and her family are moving to Virginia in September where Briana’s husband has a job outside of news.

Briana started at KREM as a weekend weather anchor and multi-skilled journalist in July 2013. She was promoted to weekday morning/noon weather anchor and eventually earned her meteorology degree to become the only certified morning meteorologist in the Spokane market.

Briana was known for her extensive local weather knowledge as well as her razor-fast and self-deprecating sense of humor. Briana also made regular trips into area schools to show students how weather works with her popular KREM in the Classroom segments.

We welcome you to join everyone at KREM 2 in wishing Briana well by posting your wishes on the KREM 2 Facebook page.

Watch Briana make the live announcement:

