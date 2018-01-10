Mill Creek native Alicia Lochrie is back in Las Vegas for the first time since the shooting that killed 58 people last year.

"It's just kind of surreal seeing the Strip, because last year as I was leaving, you could see the windows broken out of the Mandalay Bay," said Lochrie, who currently lives in Bothell.

Lochrie was near the front of the stage at the Jason Aldean show when the shots rang out. Her friends and mother survived, but the experience started a long road of recovery and healing, something she still deals with.

"Going to a concert, you think about all the songs you want to listen to, instead of where are the exits or there's too many people around and getting yourself anxious," she said.

"That's just something you need to realize you might live with forever."

She is in Las Vegas with her mother and best friend, who joined her for the Route 91 Harvest Festival last year, to join other survivors.

On Saturday, a reunion for survivors was held at the Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas. More than 3,000 people showed up for a concert and tribute to the victims.

Lochrie says that with all the bad memories and emotions that have come from the tragedy, the good part is the deep connection and love that has formed among those who have survived it.

"Just seeing all the love, it really reminds you that there are good people out there and you just have to focus on that," she said.

After living through the experience, Lochrie says that rising above and living life as a more compassionate person has helped her get through the lows and bad days that come from being a survivor of mass tragedy.

"You can sit there and say, 'Why me?'" she said. "Or you can sit there and say, 'How can we make this better? How can we make people feel the love again?'"

Lochrie plans on going to the Strip at 10:05 p.m. Monday night, when all the lights will go out, and a moment of silence will be held for the 58 people who were killed and the hundreds who were injured.

As she and her friends and family spend the weekend reflecting, she has a message for everyone. She hopes others will live with compassion and become more connected with their communities, and if someone is coming out of a traumatic experience, don't just survive, but thrive and help others with your story.

"Every time something like that happens, you struggle to find the reason why and the reality is, we may never know the reason why," she said. "I don't want to focus on that. I want to focus on how we can get better as people."

© 2018 KING