Bomb set off in Northeast Spokane, suspect arrested says Spokane Police

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man after they received calls reporting a loud explosion in the 1700 block of east Rockwell in Spokane around 4 P.M. on Sunday.

Prior to the explosion, a man wearing a mask and carrying a shop-vac was seen walking down the street said Spokane Police.

Police said a few seconds later the same male was seen running towards the direction he came and then a loud explosion was heard. Parts of the shop-vac went in all directions and damaged at least 3 cars parked along the street. Evidence of the explosion was found up to about 75 feet away said Spokane Police.

They said a witness nearby gave police great descriptions of the suspect including where the suspect was last seen jumping a fence.

Due to an officer's proximity to the scene, the first officer on scene had the suspect in custody within two minutes of being dispatched said Spokane Police.

18 year-old Titan A. Bennett was arrested and booked into jail for felony crime of malicious explosion of a substance.

The crime scene was processed by SPD members of the Explosive Disposal Unit.

Spokane Police said it’s unknown at this time if fireworks were involved in the making of this bomb.