BOISE, Idaho — A Boise lawmaker has introduced a bill that would raise Idaho’s minimum wage $12 an hour by 2021.

Representative Sue Chew introduced House Bill 55 on Friday. Under the bill, minimum wage would increase to $8.25 an hour by July first of this year, then to ten dollars an hour by July 2020, and finally to $12 an hour beginning July 2021.

Tipped employees would see their hourly wages go up from $3.35 an hour to $7.35 by July 2021.

The bill would also require the department of labor to adjust the minimum wage rate in direct proportion to the US Consumer Price Index every year beginning in 2022.

Training wages would also be eliminated.