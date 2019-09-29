GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A body recovered Wednesday from a south Grant County lake has been identified as missing Othello resident Arthur Valentino Madrigal, according to the Grant Co. Sheriff's office.



After a seven-week search, Madrigal’s body was recovered on Wednesday from Canal Lake, about six miles southwest of Warden. Madrigal was reported missing on August 3 from Heart Lake, deputies say.

The sheriff's office added that the search for Madrigal involved diving missions.

Detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Madrigal was last seen August 3, 2019 in the Heart Lake area of Grant County. He was in the company of a 20-year-old female, the sheriff's office reports.

Next of kin has been notified and this is an ongoing investigation, the sheriff's office says.

