Body found near where crews search for Gabby Petito

Authorities said the body was found in the general area of where search and rescuers were looking for Petito. There is no confirmation on the identity yet.

WYOMING, USA — There is new information on the case of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old Florida woman who was reported missing on Sept. 11 after a cross-country trip with her fiancé.

Authorities now say a body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

The Teton County Coroner said it was found in the general area of where search and rescuers were looking for Petito.

There is no confirmation of the identity of the body yet.

The FBI in Denver tweeted that they will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. EST regarding the case. It will be held at the Grand Teton National Park.

#UPDATE: #FBIDenver, @NatlParkService & our law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation into Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito's disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. @GrandTetonNPS pic.twitter.com/hmTxBfxrYo — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the search for Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is still underway. Authorities were last looking in the Carlton Reserve with search crews.

Police say he is a "person of interest" in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

