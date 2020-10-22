x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

News

Spokane police investigating after body found near Riverside State Park

Spokane Police say a body was found near the banks of Spokane River.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Medical Examiner are investigating after a body was found on the bank of Spokane River near Riverside State Park on Thursday afternoon.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said officers found a car on Sunday just a short distance away from where the body was found, which launched a missing person's investigation. 

Preuninger said police are unable to confirm or deny if the body that was found is related to the car.

This is a developing story. check back here for more updates.

Related Articles