Spokane police investigating after body found near Riverside State Park

Spokane Police say a body was found near the banks of Spokane River.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Medical Examiner are investigating after a body was found on the bank of Spokane River near Riverside State Park on Thursday afternoon.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said officers found a car on Sunday just a short distance away from where the body was found, which launched a missing person's investigation.

Preuninger said police are unable to confirm or deny if the body that was found is related to the car.