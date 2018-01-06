SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Major Crimes is investigating after a body was found in the Spokane River near Spokane Waste Water Management Thursday evening.

Officials said they were called to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. after the body of an adult was found.

The body was located down an embankment and crews were working to bring the body up as of 7:30 p.m.

The medical examiner is also on scene. The cause of death and the identity of the person will released by the Medical Examiner’s Office at a later time.

