COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene police said a bobcat was rescued after it was hit by a vehicle in a neighborhood on Friday.

Police said it received a dispatched call to the 2500 block of west Pocono Court. An official responded and found a young bobcat stuck in the wheel of the vehicle.

The bobcat was taken to Prairie Animal hospital where it was evaluated for several days. It was then released in an unknown location.

© 2018 KREM