SPOKANE, Wash. — There's nothing quite like it, about 40,000 people descending on the streets of Spokane. If you're participating or even just watching on Bloomsday on Sunday you will want to leave your bags at home otherwise you might be forced to turn around.

Over the year's, parts of Bloomsday have changed, the course, where you can watch and of course the infamous t-shirts. In the last couple of years, what you can and can't bring has too.

"Keys, cell phone, identification, but not much more than that,” said Al Ordenthal.

Aside from these items, Al Ordenthal, with Bloomsday wants you to leave it at home. This year, Bloomsday will only allow clear backpacks and bags. They're not allowed at the start, finish, or anywhere on the course.

"It just can't be permitted anymore, we're in a different world than we were 10 years ago,” Ordenthal said.

Staff members will check each runner before they can enter and they'll monitor the start and finish. You cannot ditch your bag on the sidewalk either.

If you show up with a backpack at the start line, they're going to send you back to your car, which might be a long ways away and your start group may be going off by the time you get back,” he explained.

There are some exceptions, the last red group, which are mostly people with strollers and walkers will be allowed to carry any type of bag.

With four days until the race, where can you find a clear bag?

KREM 2 called around Spokane, all Walmarts had less than three on Wednesday, the choices were slim at Target too. Big Five and Dick's Sporting Goods said they have inventory, and of course, if you order on Amazon soon, you may get it on time.

The same rules apply to water bottles and camelback's, they must be clear. Race officials said you shouldn't need a water bottle though because there will be about 400,000 cups of water Throughout the course.

You can read the official list of backpack restrictions on Bloomsday's website.

