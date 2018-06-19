SPOKANE, Wash. -- We have good news for avid hikers and outdoor enthusiasts!

The Outdoor Project blog made a list of the best hikes for spotting mountain goats...and four spots in Washington made the cut!

Tuck and Robin Lakes: This hike is in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness. It boasts stunning views, access to water and wildlife. It is a strenuous 16-mile hike.

Loowit Falls: This 8.4-mile hike is in southwest Washington in the Mt. St Helens area. You will see wildlife and great views of the mountain. You can visit in the spring, summer of fall, but the blog writers say the trail is typically crowded during the summer months.

Whittier Ridge Trail: The blog says this trail is another one with incredible scenery and wildlife, but it is a difficult one. It is 16.2 miles with a steep elevation gain. But you won't have to fight the crowds on this trail.

The Enchantments: The blog calls this hike in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness a "wonderland" with an abundance of wildlife. It's a 14.8-mile journey.

The blog also made a list of the ten best adventures in Idaho.

The list includes:

Rafting in the middle fork of the Salmon River

Hiking Redfish Lake Canyon

Backpacking along the Alpine Way trail

Exploring Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve

Hiking the Idaho portion of the Pacific Northwest trail

Rafting the Selway River

Exploring Bruenau Dunes State Park

Mountain biking the south fork or Warm Springs to Red Warrior

Climbing and camping at City of Rocks

Happy hiking and exploring!

