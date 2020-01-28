Editor’s note: The video above is about a bill that would create a 32-hour workweek in Washington state.



OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state senators introduced a new bill on Monday that would create stability for low-income individuals when it comes to jobs and housing.

Senate Bill 6625 aims to create a pilot program of basic income and support to provide low-income individuals access to job training programs, housing and a cash stipend for essential needs.

“The legislature finds that economic inequality continues to widen the gap between the top few earners and working and low-income families. The legislature recognizes that wages have failed to keep pace with the cost of living… The legislature finds that while Washington has been nationally ranked the top economy and best state for business, Washington has fallen behind further in economic inequality in part by displacing a significant number of jobs in transportation, food service, tourism, and retail sectors, among others,” the bill begins.

The bill calls for 500 randomly selected eligible participants that will proportionally represent eastern and western Washington.

In the study of the bill that the legislature calls for, the participants would be provided with $500 a month from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The program would also assist eligible participants in accessing basic food,

The legislation did not specify requirements for participants, but they must be eligible for the Washington basic food program.

The Department of Social and Health Services would oversee the new program.

The effects of participants' mental and financial health and the impacts of the support will be collected in the study.

The program will look to see if participants can adapt to a changing economy with the resources given.

The bill was introduced by State Sen. Joe Nguyen, the same senator to propose a 32-hour workweek in Washington.

The bill was read Monday and was referred to the Human Services, Reentry & Rehabilitation Committee.

