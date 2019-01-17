Bill Gates, the billionaire burger lover who has been known to grab a bite at Burgermaster in Bellevue, changed course over the weekend and was captured standing in line at a Dick’s Drive-In in Seattle.

With his hands in his pockets and a thousand-yard “I need a Deluxe and fries” stare on his face, Gates was photographed standing in the bright neon glow of the famed fast-food franchise.

The image was shared on Facebook by Mike Galos, a onetime Microsoftie who wrote in the comments on the image that he saw it on a Microsoft alumni board. Galos said Gates was at the Dick’s location on Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Sunday night. 

Post by mikegalos.

Read the full article on GeekWire.