Bears at the Woodland Park Zoo got a special lunch treat on Wednesday.

Pike Place Fish Market staff returned to the zoo for the annual tradition of throwing fish to the bears.

Every year, the fish toss kicks off Bear Affair: Living Northwest Conservation Day. This year's conservation day falls on Saturday, June 2.

Visitors can learn more about the survival of Pacific Northwest animals at the Saturday's conservation event. Experts will share information about how to keep animals like bears, wolves, and turtles safe.

Credit : Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren/Woodland Park Zoo

The 24-year-old brothers, Keema and Denali, have lived in the grizzly bear exhibit since 1994.

Learn more about the schedule of activities here.

© 2018 KING