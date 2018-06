A bear was captured near Kamiak High School in Mukilteo Sunday afternoon.

The bear was treed by dogs with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officers tranquilized the bear and captured it for relocation.

Bear is safe and in the custody of the Department of Fish and Wildlife. pic.twitter.com/pYbQVO75vz — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) June 10, 2018

The Mukilteo Police Department describes the black bear as 125 to 150 pounds.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a woman reported a black bear on her porch Sunday afternoon. WDFW chased the bear to the area of Kamiak High School, where dogs ran it up a tree.

Department of Fish and Wildlife preparing to safely capture the bear. Mukilteo officers on scene to assist. pic.twitter.com/uPCX15qfKM — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) June 10, 2018

