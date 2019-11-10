IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — Beachgoers found human skeletal remains ten miles downriver from the White Bird on the Salmon River on Sept. 16, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.

Pieces of bones were discovered "under the high water mark, at a back eddy and nearly entirely under sand and silt," according to police.

After finding the remains, the beachgoers took them to the police and photographs were sent to Sara Getz, a Pocatello forensic anthropologist at Idaho State University.

Getz confirmed the bones belonged to a human skeleton but she was unable to conclude anything more.

The Idaho County Sheriff began an excavation of the site on Sept. 26 to locate the rest of the skeleton.

On Oct. 1, the sheriff's office, with the assistance of Dr. Kate Kolpan and Dr. Lee Sappington from the University of Idaho's Anthropology Department, completed the excavation of the human remains.

After collecting all the remains, Dr. Kolpan began running numerous tests on the remains to determine who the person was, how they died, and when they died. Results from the tests may take weeks to get back.

Nearly an entire adult skeleton was found, according to officials.

