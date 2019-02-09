TACOMA, Wash. — On a Sunday afternoon in Tacoma, there’s a new face you may see hard at work.

That would be Tre'vonne Wilkins, he’s a local barber who a couple months ago began giving haircuts to the homeless for free.

Every Sunday he comes to the corner of Pacific Ave. and South Tacoma Way. He sets up a chair, his clippers, music, and some refreshments and waits.

“I’m just giving back to my community,” he said.

Raised in Tacoma, Wilkins understands the struggle those experiencing homelessness have gone through.

“I’ve been down and out before, just like the brothers and sisters out here,” he said.

Wilkins said he’s heard lots of stories from those he’s cut, many of which are a story of good people falling on hard times.

“There’s been times where me and the person in the chair are in tears,” he said, “but I make sure when they leave it’s all smiles.”

Wilkins says the haircuts are only for the homeless. He's had to turn away a few people who thought he was just giving out free haircuts. When they found out why Wilkins was there, they shook his hand and said he was doing a great thing.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said he’s been contacted by other barbers and stylists and other community advocates who want to help him.

“I want to see this grow all over -- let’s rid this homelessness issue.”

Wilkins wants to see his people thrive and said he is going to do that one haircut at a time.

“They sit there and ask me, 'It's free, you sure? What payment do you want?' I said a hug, a smile, a God bless? That’s it, man.”