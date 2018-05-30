If this isn't the cutest thing you've seen in a while.

Babies born on Memorial Day at the Washington Health System in Washington, Penn. celebrated in the best way possible -- 'cookout' style.

"We know everyone was honoring the brave men and women that have served and sacrificed for our country on Memorial Day with cookouts and spending time with family. Even our newborns were celebrating "cookout style" over the weekend!"

