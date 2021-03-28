Avista crews on standby ahead of Sunday windstorm

Places like Comstock Park are still being cleaned up following the windstorm earlier this year in January.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Overnight windstorms in the region have been a problem.

Comstock Park was an area hammered by strong gusts during the last windstorm in January. Trees took out power lines, fell on houses and cars, causing damage that’s still being worked on to this day.

“I went through that one severe storm we had a few years back, where we had no power for six days,” said park stroller Chuck Teegarden.

According to the Spokane Parks & Recreation, more than 200 trees were downed at 25 park properties throughout Spokane during the last windstorm.

The city is close to finishing the cleanup process but that could become an issue if more damage occurs this weekend.

“People don’t have a lot of money and resources so it’s a real bad time for that to happen,” said Teegarden.

The city has also applied for FEMA funds to help replace damaged fences, playgrounds, and other park structures that took a hit in January.

They plan on replanting two trees for everyone that was lost.

Avista has said they expect power outages to be a problem this weekend because of the recent rain that might make it easier for trees to fall over.

In preparation for any damage, utility crews and assessment teams are on standby.

An Avista press release says they're following forecasts closely.

“With sustained winds expected, estimated restoration times are not likely to be available until the storm has passed and Avista is able to make assessments, which may take 24 hours or more, depending on the extent of the damage.”