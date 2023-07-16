At least 3 Spokane women killed after van crash in Kansas

The crash happened in Wallace County in Kansas on Friday morning when the 15-passenger van rolled over.

WALLACE COUNTY, Kan — According to our CBS-affiliated station KWCH in Kansas, three women from Spokane died in a car crash involving a 15-passenger van in Kansas on Friday morning.

Two other passengers also received injuries in the Wallace County, Kan. Crash.

Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs records identified the three women victims as Likbar Amanu, 70, Darlene A. Manene, 37, and Leilani Manene, 24. All are from Spokane.

As reported by KWCH, KHP officials said the van was traveling east on U.S. Highway 40 when its driver overcorrected and lost control. The van then overturned.

KHP said there were also 10 minors in the van.

The Wallace County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) hasn't confirmed the exact number of how many people resulted injured and/or how many people died, as some people involved in the crash are minors and their records are protected.

However, KHP crash logs identified two of the adults injured as Matthias Manene, 26, of Spokane, who suffered from serious injuries, and Anneth Tarbiwilin, 73, also of Spokane, who suffered minor injuries.

They were taken to local hospitals in Kansas. Their health condition is still unknown as of Saturday.