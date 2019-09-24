ARLINGTON, Wash. — A woman who is recovering after being seriously injured in a crash on I-5 is seeking a group of strangers who helped her during her time of need.

Emily Mitchell of Spokane was visiting family in Arlington when she was seriously injured after her SUV was hit by a suspected drunk driver. She suffered a concussion, cuts to her hands and feet and other serious injuries.

Despite her injuries, Mitchell is actively seeking a group of four people who stopped to help. She recorded a video from her hospital room thanking the four women who stopped to help after the crash.

Her mother, Gretchen Hook, recorded the video and said it’s been a rough few days for their whole family.

“She's still processing how quickly life changes,” Hook said.

Hook said her daughter had little warning before the other car slammed into hers.

“All she saw was the bright lights in her rearview mirror and she was flying,” Hook explained.

Mitchell’s SUV rolled across the freeway. It stopped on its side. Desperate and injured, she crawled out and couldn't believe a group of women stopped their car and ran across the freeway to help.

“They helped her down and put her in their car until medics got there she has no idea who they are,” Hook said. “She is so appreciative she feels like they saved her life and risked their own for her so she's wanting to thank them.”

A full accident report might list the names of the women who helped, but the family hopes to find them sooner. Mitchell is a single mom and they want the women to know their bravery helped bring a mom back to her son.

The community has setup a GoFundMe page to try and help cover her medical expenses and replace her car.

The 19-year-old driver that hit her was arrested and booked into jail.