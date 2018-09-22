A verbal argument between rival gang members outside Highline High School Wednesday had deadly consequences when the two parties crossed paths minutes later.

Prosecutors revealed new details Friday about the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Gabriela Reyes Dominguez. Police say two teenagers inside a vehicle fired at a man walking down the street with his son. The shots did not hit the intended targets. But a stray bullet hit 51-year-old Dominguez as she worked inside a nearby chiropractor clinic.

According to court documents, the teens are known gang members and the father told police he is an "old school gangster."

The father admitted to police that prior to the shooting, he had a "verbal argument" with the occupants of an SUV, according to documents. He told them they "needed to show more respect" and then displayed gang signs toward the SUV. That's when the passenger began shooting over the hood of the vehicle while hanging out the window.

Court documents reveal that the gangs the teens and man are affiliated with are "currently engaged in an ongoing violent gang war."

The two teens appeared in court Friday afternoon. They are both being held on second-degree murder charges. The suspected gunman is also being held on unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors argued the driver needed to be held on the same murder charge as the shooter. According to witness accounts, the driver stopped the car twice as the other teen fired the gun.

Both teens' mothers appeared in court and declined to comment.

Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.

