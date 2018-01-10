The state of Washington ordered a marksman to kill a second wolf from a pack that has been preying on cattle in Ferry County.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the marksman shot an adult female wolf on Friday.

The wolf is from the Old Profanity Territory (OPT) pack that has repeatedly attacked cattle in the Kettle River Range.

WDFW Director Kelly Susewind authorized incremental removal of wolves from the OPT pack on Sept. 12. Staff reports confirmed that one or more pack members killed one calf and injured five others on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the killing of wolves in senseless, and this is the fourth pack the state has decimated to protect the cattle of one rancher.

The wolf shot on Friday was believed to be the breeding female of the pack. The pack is believed to consist now of an adult male and one juvenile.

The state will evaluate whether the hunts have changed the pack's behavior before undertaking another hunt.

