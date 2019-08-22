DE BORGIA, Mont. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing boy from De Borgia, Montana.

Police say Tyran Campen, 7, was taken by his non-custodial mother and incapacitated custodial father.

They have not released a photo or description of the child.

Officials released the mother's name and picture. According to authorities, Lanetta Mellstead, 43, is considered a direct threat to the life of the child.

Investigators say they could be traveling to Kootenai County or other parts of Montana.

The are driving a black 1996 Ford Explorer with the Montana license plate 54-0676B.

If you see the suspects you are asked to call 911.