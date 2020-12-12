AMBER Alert: 10-year-old missing out of Idaho Falls

Derrick Jesus Avita Rodriguez is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother and police say he is "in imminent danger."

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Derrick Jesus Avita Rodriguez of Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Rodriguez is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother, Gabriella Ann Rodriguez. Police say that he may have felt pressured to go with her and is believed to be "in imminent danger," according to a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Derrick is 4'8 and 60 pounds and was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat. Gabriella is 30 years old, 5'3 and about 124 pounds. She has a tattoo on the left side of her neck.

The two are believed to be in a 90's model black Ford Expedition, with unknown license plates. Police say they may be going to Colorado as Gabriella lives in Pueblo, Colorado.