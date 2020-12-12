AMBER Alert: 10-year-old missing out of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Derrick Jesus Avita Rodriguez of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Rodriguez is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother, Gabriella Ann Rodriguez. Police say that he may have felt pressured to go with her and is believed to be "in imminent danger," according to a press release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Derrick is 4'8 and 60 pounds and was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat. Gabriella is 30 years old, 5'3 and about 124 pounds. She has a tattoo on the left side of her neck.
The two are believed to be in a 90's model black Ford Expedition, with unknown license plates. Police say they may be going to Colorado as Gabriella lives in Pueblo, Colorado.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact Idaho Falls PD at 208-529-1200 or 911 immediately.