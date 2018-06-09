HAYDEN, Idaho -- The Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Ryan Daniel Shanholtzer is canceled.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said he was found safe and his biological mother is in custody.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old with autism.

Ryan Daniel Shanholtzer was last seen at the Hayden Walmart.

Authorities believe Ryan was abducted and is in danger.

Officials say he may be traveling with his biological mother and another man in a green 2001 Chevrolet Lumina.

Authorities say Ryan was released for a visitation with his biological mother, 51-year-old Theresa M. Shanholtzer, on Wednesday, September 5. Shanholtzer failed to return Ryan after the visitation.

Authorities believe 26-year-old Thomas K. Marquardt may be traveling with Shanholtzer.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 208-446-1300 or 9-1-1 immediately.

