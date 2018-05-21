Billings police have canceled the Amber Alert issued early Monday morning.

"The child and his father Ernest Getsdown were both located at a south side home at approximately 0822 hours," according to a press release. "The child is safe and in the custody of family. The father, Ernest Getsdown, is in police custody and was remanded into YCDF. The investigation is ongoing at this time."

PREVIOUS STORY:

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department issued an Amber Alert for an 18-month-old child early Monday morning.

Christopher Joseph Getsdownoften has several serious medical conditions and needs proper care and medications several times per day. Christopher was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday with his biological father, Ernest Getsdown.

Ernest is not physically or mentally capable to care for Christopher. He allegedly stole his ex-wife’s vehicle after discarding the car seat.

Ernest and Christopher are likely traveling in a 2006 white Chevy Cobalt with a “Warrior” sticker on the back window and missing the hubcap on the back right wheel, possibly headed for the Hardin/ Crow Reservation area.

Christopher is described as a Native American male, about 22 pounds and 2-feet, 6-inches tall.

If either person or the vehicle is located please contact your local law enforcement or the Billings Police Department at 657-8200.

