All Spokane Public Libraries closed due to online threats

Police are investigating threats made against the libraries causing all branches to be closed for Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online threats have caused all Spokane Public Libraries to close on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Spokane Public Libraries said that they received concerning threats overnight from social media. After receiving those threats the decision was made to close all the libraries out of caution.

Police are investigating the threats and the library said that the closer is to keep staff and the public safe. The closer is on Saturday but most libraries in the area are regularly closed on Sundays, some are also normally closed on Mondays.