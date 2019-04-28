RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — An official with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management confirmed at a Sunday afternoon press conference that all five cavers trapped since late Friday are now out and receiving medical updates.

Agency Search and Rescue Coordinator Billy Chrimer said that it was an extraction that required rescue experts to navigate narrow space and muddy conditions.

Three of the men were able to get out under their own power while two of the cavers required assistance, including one of the individuals who had to be extracted using a basket. One of the men was flown to a local hospital for further treatment.

"One of the biggest problems that we had was then men were exhausted and experiencing mild hypothermia and as (those conditions) progress, they're going to have more and more problems with having the energy to move and get out of the cave on their own. That is where the rescuers are able to help them move and walk," said Chrimer.

It is not known at this time if the explorers had permission to be on the property and in the cave, the official said.

ORIGINAL STORY

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, a group of six men went into Cyclops Cave around 7 p.m. Friday. The group planned on staying in the cave for an extended period of time.

Officials said the group began to experience issues with exhaustion and hypothermia on Saturday night.

"They were not prepared for the conditions of the cave," said Billy Chrimes, the search and rescue coordinator. "They didn't have a lot of extra food and water with them."

A 22-year-old man managed to escape from the cave and call 911 for help around 2 a.m. Sunday while his five friends remained trapped.

The trapped men, ranging in age from 35 to 59, are believed to be okay and uninjured inside Cyclops Cave, according to Russell County Emergency Management.

Emergency crews from around the state have been called in.

Chrimes said the rescue will take 8-12 hours as the cave passageway is extremely small and has horrible radio signal.

"This is a pretty extensive cave system," said Chrimes. "The cave has over seven miles of passage... but they're not very far in the cave."

The extended rescue is due to a precarious spot the men are in. They say there is a large, vertical ledge between the outside of the cave and the men. Rescuers will have to repel down the hole and pull each man out individually, according to the Russell County Sheriff's Office.

Initial responders have made contact with the group of five and have given them water and blankets.

Officials said all five people are OK at this time and are awaiting rescue teams.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the first of five cavers has been rescued after being trapped in the Cyclops Cave in Russell County, Va. Officials said a basket will be brought in to hoist the next caver out.