SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service continues the Air Stagnation Advisory for the lower Columbia Basin in southern Washington until Wednesday evening. Most other areas in eastern Washington has been removed from the advisory as air quality has held up and winds have slightly increased in a few areas.

An area of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest created the stagnant air concerns to begin with. While that weather pattern hasn't broken, little the no issues arose over the past 5 days while under the advisory. This weather pattern will break on Thursday as new weather system will rush in from the west and southwest.

Air quality has mostly been rated "good" across the Inland Northwest with only a few pocket of "Moderate" air quality at times. That is more than acceptable for the vast majority of individuals and only those that are extremely sensitive or have chronic respiratory issues may wish to exercise caution while there is still stagnant air. Stagnant air does not equate to poor air quality, only that pollutants released into the air like from agricultural burning and car exhaust would remain trapped in the atmosphere. Check your local area for any burn bans that may be in place.

