SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory effective Friday, January 11th through Wednesday, January 16th. The atmosphere will fail to mix or ventilate causing a reduction in air quality during this time frame.

Most valleys and low lying areas in eastern Washing are under the advisory at this time. Spokane is not including as of yet, but weather conditions will continued to be monitored next week to see if any changes will come.



Air quality as of Friday wasn't bad, rated as "good" or "moderate" in most areas with is acceptable and unnoticeable for the vast majority of people. But air quality may move into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category by next week. Those with asthma or respiratory issues will start to notice the decrease in air quality at that time. Outdoor activities should be limited for those individuals to avoid any complications

Air quality will vastly improve by Wednesday evening and Thursday once a weather system pushes through the Inland Northwest and displaces the stagnate air for the first half of the week.