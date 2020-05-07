Washington State Patrol cancels Amber alert after 4 children found safe

Washington State Patrol reported 4 missing kids after grandparents allowed visitation with their parents

Washington State Patrol canceled an Ambert alert for four missing kids.

WSP says the four kids were found safe.

Kyriella Oroake, 8, JC Oroake, 6, Estella Oroake, 3, and Bear Salois, 2, are believed to be with their parents Timothy Oroake and April Salois.

The couple is believed to be en route to Spokane or Missoula from Ronan, Montana.

Their grandparents allowed the parents to visit on the 4th of July, but when they returned to pick them up they were gone.

Both parents have a history of drug use and assault.

Oroake and Salois are believed to be driving a white Pontiac G6 with Montana license plate: 15-9337G.