For now, it’s business as usual at the west central WIC office in Spokane, until it runs out of funding at the end of the month.

WIC - Women, Infants and Children food and nutrition service - is a program that is critical for many mothers and children in need. The west central office serves about 3,000 of people in the Inland Northwest each month.

They are open and providing nutritional services to women and their children. But it’s unclear how much longer they’ll be able to do that if the partial government shutdown doesn’t come to an end soon.

WIC is funded through the USDA – one of the agencies that remains unfunded during the shutdown. WIC Nutrition Program Coordinator Lisa Fuchs said funding may lapse at the end of January.

“It looks like we probably have some appropriations to last beyond January. State hasn’t given us direction on how long that will be,” she said. “I would say that I am nervous, but a lot of families are nervous. People are wondering if it’s going to be here next month and beyond.”

If the shutdown goes beyond January, WIC might have to cut down on staff and services and possibly limit the number of people they help. For now, though, all they can do is wait.

“We are just hoping we have funding past January, hoping that Congress and the administration gets to work, works a little harder, digs a little deeper and comes to a resolution.”

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services is in a similar situation, according to Media Relations Manager Kelly Stowe.

"The Department of Social and Health Services has enough funding to carry out the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in full through the end of January," Stowe told KREM 2 in an email Monday. "We are deeply concerned that federal appropriations may not be available to fully cover SNAP expenditures if the President's shutdown extends into February.

"It is possible that beneficiaries could see cuts or disruptions to their food benefits. We have not yet received guidance from USDA on the availability of federal appropriations beyond the month of January, and will update our guidance as additional information becomes available," Stowe said.