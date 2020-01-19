BOISE, Idaho — For the last six years, the Tim Tebow Foundation has given people across the country with special needs an unforgettable prom night. Here in the Treasure Valley, Calvary Boise is getting ready to hold its 'Night to Shine' prom next month.

“They arrive on a red carpet and they get to have limousine rides, there's a hair and makeup and shoe shine stations, they get corsages and boutonnieres and there's dancing going on, and karaoke rooms,” said Calvary Boise’s Events Coordinator Danielle Davis.

Last year, more than 650 churches participated in ‘Night to Shine,’ honoring 100,000 guests with 200,000 volunteers. This is Calvary Boise’s second year hosting it.

“We are anticipating about 225 guests and then their parents and caretakers and then about 400-500 volunteers,” Davis said.

Shelley Toussau was one of the 400 people who volunteered last year and she's getting ready to do it again.

“I had my senior prom and it was just so fun, so it's like getting to be able to be a part of that, for people who might not have that experience was just like such an honor for me, personally," Toussau said.

She says her favorite part is watching every guest get crowned prom king and queen.

“My favorite part of the night is just everyone being together and the joy, there's so many smiles and laughter and the dance floor is alive with just smiles and laughter it's great,” Davis said.

‘Night to Shine’ not just shining a spotlight on those with special needs, but the community.

“It really brings the community together and creates awareness of people with special needs and the unique challenges that they face and their families face,” Davis said.

‘Night to Shine" happens on February 7. The event is put on by volunteers and they're still looking for more volunteers. If you'd like to get involved, click here.

