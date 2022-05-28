Stevens County 911 outage: Who's affected and what to do if you need emergency services

According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office they are currently investigating what is causing the outage.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Stevens County is experiencing an outage of it's 911 system, on Saturday morning.

According to Stevens County Sheriff's Office, the Centurylink areas of 258, 233, 722, 732, and 935 exchanges are not working correctly.

In addition, large areas are experiencing Verizon issues. Do to these issues, you may not be able to contact 911 or 509-684-2555.

According to an update from the Sheriff's office The Suncrest area does not appear to be effected.

"If you have a 911 emergency, please attempt to call," the Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

"If you can not get thru, you may have to contact a local emergency responder or drive to a location that has phone service," the post continued.

They are asking people in affected areas to contact their local fire department if you are having an emergency.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time. The Sheriff's office said that there is no ETA on when the outage will be fixed.