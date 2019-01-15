PULLMAN, Wash. — A scheduled phone outage by Frontier Communications from 11 p.m. Tuesday night until 2 a.m. Wednesday morning may impact 911 calls in the Pullman area.

The scheduled outage comes as Frontier works to repair fiber lines in the Worley, ID area, according to a Pullman Police Department Facebook post. Frontier 911 and long-distance calls will feel the impact of the outage.

For those residing in Pullman, 911 calls made from landlines will be automatically forwarded to the administrative lines at Whitcom, the center that handles emergency dispatch for the city and surrounding areas, according to the post.

During the outage, dispatchers will not be able to see caller’s addresses, so the Pullman PD urges callers to know their address in order to receive emergency assistance. If you are having difficulty reaching a 911 operator during this window, Pullman PD asks that you call the Whitcom non-emergency number at 509-332-2521 in order to be transferred to a dispatcher.

RELATED: Washington state to investigate CenturyLink 911 outage

RELATED: CenturyLink has been fined millions in the past for 911 outages