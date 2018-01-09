A Gig Harbor home is getting a new life thanks to a group that moves houses to different properties.

Nickel Bros., which relocates about 300 houses per year, began moving the 8,000-square foot Gig Harbor home Friday night.

The site that the house originally sat on is being redeveloped, but the homeowners wanted to save their building rather than demolish it, according to Nickel Bros. sales manager Nick Carpenter.

“Something we like to talk about is it being a win for everybody,” Carpenter said. “The existing homeowners didn’t have to demolish the home they love and their family grew up in, and likewise we don’t have to throw away that debris into the landfill.”

The house moving process began about two months ago. Crews had to install jacks and beams until the structure was lifted high enough to transport onto a barge.

One challenge: the chimneys. Carpenter said the home had two very large chimneys, including one that was over 160,000 pounds.

“There was some engineering that went into it,” Carpenter said.

The home will be shipped about halfway to Everett on Friday night before it’s docked for the holiday weekend. A barge will complete the journey Tuesday, according to Carpenter.

