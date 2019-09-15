SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Fire crews are working to put out a fire that broke out at the "Phat Panda" marijuana operation in Spokane Valley Saturday evening.

A representative from Spokane Valley Fire told KREM 2 that the upper floors of the building caught fire. This caused 80 employees to be evacuated.

It is still unclear if any plants were affected by the flames.

Spokane Valley Fire spokesperson Julie Happy says crews are making progress on containing the fire.

It is unknown how the fire started or if any area roads are closed.

