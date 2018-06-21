VANTAGE, Wash.-- Evacuation notices have gone out to residents in about 30 homes because of a wildfire burning in central Washington.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the blaze about two miles north of Vantage near the Columbia River had burned nearly 8 square miles.

The fire, dubbed the Milepost 22 Fire, was 30% contained as of Friday morning.

A level 2 evacuation notice has been issued, meaning those residents should be set to leave at a moment's notice.

The Kittitas County Sheriff said the Vantage Highway reopened Thursday night. Fire crews patrolled the road overnight looking for hot spots.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

