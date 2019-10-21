BOISE, Idaho — Since the 1950s, there have been six priests and one deacon that have credible allegations of child sexual abuse while assigned or associated with the Diocese of Boise, according to a list released by the Diocese.
Incidents date back to 1950, with some as recent as 2018. The Diocese said the incidents are dated to the approximate time that they happened. The list also includes the years that the abuse was reported to the church.
The priests and sole deacon who have not passed away have been laicized, or dismissed from the clergy, by the Catholic Church.
The Diocese released the list on Monday, nearly three weeks after the Associated Press published a national list of clergy members who have allegations of child sexual abuse. Idaho was one of the few states that did not have a complete list of priests accused of sexual abuse.
KTVB's Joe Parris reached out to the Diocese of Boise for a list after the AP story was published.
Here's the full list:
Simmons, Donald (Deceased)
- Incidents: 1950, ‘56
- Reported: 2002
Later, Morris (Deceased)
- Incidents: 1960s and 70s
- Reported: 2003
Kuiper, Michael (Deceased)
- Incident: 1974
- Reported: 1994
Worsley, James
- Incidents: 1976-1981
- Reported: 1992
- Left Idaho, laicized.
- The diocese that he was relocated to was informed.
Gould, William (Deceased)
- Incident: 1981
- Reported: 2010
Howell, Robert “Rap” (Deacon)
- Incident: 2002
- Reported: 2004.
- Possession of Child Pornography Served prison sentence, Laicized
Faucher, W. Thomas
- Incident: 2018
- 2018: Convicted of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography. Imprisoned, Laicized.
The list also included names of ten priests of other dioceses and religious orders that have been assigned to Boise at one point or another from 1960 to the present.
Cornelius (McKenna), John Seminarian
- Ordained for Seattle Archdiocese
- Incidents: 1968, 1970, 1971, 1973
- Reported: 2001
- Left the Diocese of Boise to be ordained elsewhere in the 1970s. Seattle Archdiocese took action.
Meunier, Luke (Deceased)
- Diocesan priest from Canada
- Incident: 1971
- Reported: 1993
Kuiper, Michael (Deceased)
- Diocesan priest from Canada
- Incidents: 1971
- Reported: 1993
McSorley, James
- Religious Order
- Incident: 1972
- Reported: 2004
- Left Idaho in 1975.
- His religious order was notified, but his whereabouts are unknown.
Schuck, Martin (Deceased)
- Diocesan priest from New York state.
- Incidents: 1974-76
- Reported: 2003
Baltazar, Carmelo Melchior (Mel)
- Philippine Diocese of Metolos
- Incidents: Late 1970s and 1985
- Reported: 1985
- Imprisoned: 1985
Garcia, Ruben
- Incardinated in Diocese of Tijuana, Mexico
- Incidents: 1980s
- Reported: 1991
- Imprisoned
Connolly, Thomas
- Religious Order
- Incidents: Early 1980s
- Reported: 2012
- Permanently removed from ministry, resides in another state. Incidents were reported to his home diocese and Religious Order.
O’Grady, Peter (Deceased)
- Religious Order
- Incidents: 1984 and 1985
- Reported: 2003
Arockiam, Francis
- Order from India
- Incidents: 1996
- Reported: 1996
- Expelled from Diocese back home in India.