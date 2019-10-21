BOISE, Idaho — Since the 1950s, there have been six priests and one deacon that have credible allegations of child sexual abuse while assigned or associated with the Diocese of Boise, according to a list released by the Diocese.

Incidents date back to 1950, with some as recent as 2018. The Diocese said the incidents are dated to the approximate time that they happened. The list also includes the years that the abuse was reported to the church.

The priests and sole deacon who have not passed away have been laicized, or dismissed from the clergy, by the Catholic Church.

The Diocese released the list on Monday, nearly three weeks after the Associated Press published a national list of clergy members who have allegations of child sexual abuse. Idaho was one of the few states that did not have a complete list of priests accused of sexual abuse.

KTVB's Joe Parris reached out to the Diocese of Boise for a list after the AP story was published.

Here's the full list:

Simmons, Donald (Deceased)

Incidents: 1950, ‘56

Reported: 2002

Later, Morris (Deceased)

Incidents: 1960s and 70s

Reported: 2003

Kuiper, Michael (Deceased)

Incident: 1974

Reported: 1994

Worsley, James

Incidents: 1976-1981

Reported: 1992

Left Idaho, laicized.

The diocese that he was relocated to was informed.

Gould, William (Deceased)

Incident: 1981

Reported: 2010

Howell, Robert “Rap” (Deacon)

Incident: 2002

Reported: 2004.

Possession of Child Pornography Served prison sentence, Laicized

Faucher, W. Thomas

Incident: 2018

2018: Convicted of Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography. Imprisoned, Laicized.

The list also included names of ten priests of other dioceses and religious orders that have been assigned to Boise at one point or another from 1960 to the present.

Cornelius (McKenna), John Seminarian

Ordained for Seattle Archdiocese

Incidents: 1968, 1970, 1971, 1973

Reported: 2001

Left the Diocese of Boise to be ordained elsewhere in the 1970s. Seattle Archdiocese took action.

Meunier, Luke (Deceased)

Diocesan priest from Canada

Incident: 1971

Reported: 1993

Kuiper, Michael (Deceased)

Diocesan priest from Canada

Incidents: 1971

Reported: 1993

McSorley, James

Religious Order

Incident: 1972

Reported: 2004

Left Idaho in 1975.

His religious order was notified, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Schuck, Martin (Deceased)

Diocesan priest from New York state.

Incidents: 1974-76

Reported: 2003

Baltazar, Carmelo Melchior (Mel)

Philippine Diocese of Metolos

Incidents: Late 1970s and 1985

Reported: 1985

Imprisoned: 1985

Garcia, Ruben

Incardinated in Diocese of Tijuana, Mexico

Incidents: 1980s

Reported: 1991

Imprisoned

Connolly, Thomas

Religious Order

Incidents: Early 1980s

Reported: 2012

Permanently removed from ministry, resides in another state. Incidents were reported to his home diocese and Religious Order.

O’Grady, Peter (Deceased)

Religious Order

Incidents: 1984 and 1985

Reported: 2003

Arockiam, Francis