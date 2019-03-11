SPOKANE, Wash. — A 5-year-old girl died in a house fire that occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Royal City, according to a post on the Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The fire occurred at a manufactured home in the Coachman Mobile Home Park. Officials suspect the victim became trapped and unable to escape. The other occupants of the residence were able to get out, according to the Sheriff's office.

Because of the close proximity of trailers within the park, two other trailers were burned and a third was damaged, according to the post.

The Grant County Coroner will determine a cause of death at a later date. Royal City police are investigating the cause of the fire, according to the Sheriff.

