The Spokane Riverfront Park Committee will vote on the location of the new Riverfront Park art, rain returns and with it comes a cool down, and why the finish line for the Inland Northwest’s big race was less packed than usual.

Art in the park

Spokane Riverfront Park Committee votes on the location of the Step Well Monday morning. KREM 2 will have an update on the decision when it comes out.

Rain continues

Wet weather continues into Monday morning, but the sunshine is right around the corner.

Freeman High School students shot in September take on Bloomsday

Much like the past eight months since the shooting at Freeman, the girls were welcomed with open arms.

Bloomsday staff increase security

If you ran or watched participants cross the finish line during Bloomsday on Sunday, you may have noticed tighter security measures in place and fewer people around the finish line.

Hawaii volcano

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano continues to spew lava hundreds of feet in the air, forcing more than two dozen homes to be evacuated.

