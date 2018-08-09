This will be the Cougars’ first home game since WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life in January. The team will honor Hilinski this season by wearing decals with his number on their helmets and keeping up his locker.

The Hilinski family will be in Pullman to raise the Cougar flag before the game. A Hilinski’s Hope flag, advertising the foundation started by his parents, will also be displayed inside Martin stadium.

According to WSU athletics, in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, there are purple and turquoise ribbons painted on the football field to bring greater awareness to suicide prevention.