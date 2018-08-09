PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University Cougars will take on the San Jose State Spartans Saturday night in Pullman. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. Here are 5 things you need to know if you are headed to the game.
- Honoring Tyler Hilinski
This will be the Cougars’ first home game since WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life in January. The team will honor Hilinski this season by wearing decals with his number on their helmets and keeping up his locker.
The Hilinski family will be in Pullman to raise the Cougar flag before the game. A Hilinski’s Hope flag, advertising the foundation started by his parents, will also be displayed inside Martin stadium.
According to WSU athletics, in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, there are purple and turquoise ribbons painted on the football field to bring greater awareness to suicide prevention.
Back in the spring, WSU Director of Athletics Patrick Chun announced that the new policy will provide a "safer, fan-friendlier environment" for everyone entering the stadium.Fans may carry the following sizes and styles of bags into Martin Stadium:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC that do not exceed 14” x 8” x 14”
- Clear drawstring bags that do not exceed 14” x 14”
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, with or without a handle strap, that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5” (the approximate size of a hand)
- Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection upon entrance.
- The first 10,000 fans at the stadium will receive approved WSU clear bags, as will football season ticket holders, who will be guaranteed one per account.
3. Prohibited items
Prohibited items you can’t bring in the stadium include: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer/camera bags, binocular cases or any bag larger than the permissible size.
4. Parking
There is no parking available in RV lots all day. A Cougar Athletic Fund (CAF) permit is required to park in CAF lots. A general parking permit is required to park in general parking lots. The Blue 1 lot is available for permit holders east of South Fairway Playfield.
5. The game
The Cougars started their season with a 41-19 victory at Wyoming, Washington State (1-0) is the favorite for Saturday’s matchup against the Spartans (0-1), who lost to UC Davis of the FCS in their opener.