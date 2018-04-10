As we count down to Halloween, more and more pumpkins are popping-up on porches.

If you can’t wait any longer to cut into it, here are five steps to keep it fresher longer.

Cut the big hole on the bottom of the pumpkin instead of the top and discard the cut portion so moisture can escape rather than pool at the bottom. Make sure you clean out all the membrane and seeds. Spray the inside with either a solution of 1 tablespoon of bleach per 1 quart of water or a solution of 1 tablespoon peppermint Castile soap per 1 quart of water. The bleach solution kills the bacteria and mold and peppermint is a natural anti-fungal. Apply either petroleum jelly or olive oil to the inside of the pumpkin. This will keep it from dehydrating. When everything is as dry as it can be, spray the inside with hairspray (anti-humidity hairspray is best). This will slow down the decaying process.

A flameless candle may be a safer choice with some of these products.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

© 2018 KING