As we count down to Halloween, more and more pumpkins are popping-up on porches.
If you can’t wait any longer to cut into it, here are five steps to keep it fresher longer.
- Cut the big hole on the bottom of the pumpkin instead of the top and discard the cut portion so moisture can escape rather than pool at the bottom.
- Make sure you clean out all the membrane and seeds.
- Spray the inside with either a solution of 1 tablespoon of bleach per 1 quart of water or a solution of 1 tablespoon peppermint Castile soap per 1 quart of water. The bleach solution kills the bacteria and mold and peppermint is a natural anti-fungal.
- Apply either petroleum jelly or olive oil to the inside of the pumpkin. This will keep it from dehydrating.
- When everything is as dry as it can be, spray the inside with hairspray (anti-humidity hairspray is best). This will slow down the decaying process.
A flameless candle may be a safer choice with some of these products.
Have a safe and happy Halloween!
