BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video above is a montage of viewer videos sent to us following the March 31 earthquake.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Central Idaho and the surrounding region Wednesday evening.

We're getting reports from people in the Boise area who felt the quake at about 6:30 p.m.

According to the US Geological Survey, the latest temblor originated in the same general area as the big 6.5 magnitude earthquake on March 31. It was centered about 40 miles west of Cascade in the mountains of Central Idaho.

That earthquake was the strongest to hit Idaho since 1983.

Hundreds of aftershocks were reported in the weeks following that quake, which was felt throughout Idaho and six surrounding states.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Central Idaho on Wednesday, May 13. It is centered in the same general location as the big quake that hit on March 31.

USGS

RELATED: Stanley Lake Inlet Beach collapsed after March 6.5 magnitude earthquake

RELATED: Reckless Kelly singer records in mountains the day of earthquake: 'I hope I didn't jinx us'

RELATED: 6.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Idaho and 6 surrounding states, more aftershocks expected