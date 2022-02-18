x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Crews rescue 4 men buried in corn near Mount Vernon

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Friday morning after two men began setting up a grain bin to unload corn just north of Mount Vernon.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. — Four men were pulled to safety after being buried in grain that poured out of a bin near the eastern Iowa city of Mount Vernon. 

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened Friday morning after two men began setting up a grain bin to unload corn just north of Mount Vernon. 

A door opened, causing corn to rush out and cover the men. Two other men passing by on Highway 1 saw what happened and stopped to help but they also became trapped. 

It took more than an hour to rescue the four men. One man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

► Download the WQAD News 8 App
► Subscribe to our daily newsletter
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

Related Articles

In Other News

Gov. Inslee visits Spokane to talk climate change, electric buses and affordable housing