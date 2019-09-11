A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck near the town of Snoqualmie at 7:38 a.m. Saturday.

The earthquake was 4.46 miles away from Fall City, Washington, and 24.61 miles from Seattle, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN). The quake was at a depth of 10.38 miles.

There are no reports of damage or injuries, but people living in the area said they felt the shaking.

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Saturday in roughly the same area, PNSN reported. That quake was at a depth of 10.25 miles.

