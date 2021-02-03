x
3 things to know Tuesday

Spokane City Council approves police guild contract; Trial for suspect in Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooting; Othello father facing charges in son's death.

Spokane City Council unanimously approves police guild contract

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council unanimously approved the city's proposed contract with the Spokane Police Guild during a meeting on Monday night, weeks after the city and the guild reached a tentative agreement on the deal.

The deal comes after years of officers working under an expired contract.

Trial for suspect in Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooting begins Monday

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After multiple delays, the trial of a teen accused of pointing a gun at police and firing once before they shot him 14 times is underway. 

Opening arguments began on Monday afternoon in the trial of 19-year-old Tyler Rambo, who is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated assault, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will likely last two weeks.

Othello father facing charges after accidental shooting death of 4-year-old son

OTHELLO, Wash. — A 4-year-old boy has died after his father admitted to accidentally shooting him in the head, according to the Othello Police Department

Officers initially responded to the 300 block of East Hamlet Street on Saturday, Feb. 27 where they found the child who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

