3 things to know this Thursday

Bloomsday 2021 poster reveal; no COVID-19 variants detected in Spokane County; updates to the death of WSU freshman.

SPOKANE, Wash — Bloomsday reveals 2021 race poster

Officials of Bloomsday Worldwide 2021, which will remain virtual for the second year, announced the poster for the 45th annual race.

The poster features popular monuments from around Spokane as well as from around the world. KREM got an exclusive look at the new poster. In a prepared statement, the designer said wanted to keep the spirit of Spokane in the design. Read more.

As states throughout the Northwest — including Washington — =identify COVID-19 variants, Spokane County's interim health officer confirmed on Wednesday that the variants have not yet emerged locally.

It's difficult to tell whether variants are already in Spokane County, Velasquez said, because health officials have not identified them. However, he said it's likely a matter of time before this happens. Read more

The Pullman Police Department is not recommending a manslaughter charge after the 2019 death of 19-year-old Washington State University freshman Samuel Martinez.

Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers ruled that Martinez, who was from Bellevue, died of “acute alcohol intoxication," otherwise known as alcohol poisoning. The manner of his death was accidental.