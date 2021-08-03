3 things to know Monday

Spokane Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting, Safeway to join the mass vaccination site, status of a third stimulus check

Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting that left one man shot in Chattaroy on Sunday night.

Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory said a deputy was called to East Grouse Road to investigate a suspicious activity when a man approached the deputy.

Safeway will be partnering with the Washington State Department of Health to run Spokane's mass vaccination site at the Spokane arena, according to the DOH.

Safeway will begin working on the site on Tuesday, March 9, as the site's provider. Safeway will also assist with registration for appointments moving forward, according to the Department of Health.

Since January, Americans have been anxiously waiting for the $1,400 stimulus checks President Joe Biden announced as part of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan. The House first passed its version of the “American Rescue Plan” on February 27. The Senate has now passed a different version of the bill, but both contain the direct payments. Now, the House has to take up the bill again before it is signed into law.